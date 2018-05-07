Police say a 17-year-old has died after he was shot in the Little Woods area Wednesday night.

The New Orleans Police Department reports the shooting happened in the 7800 block of Bass Street.

According to a preliminary report, an 11-year-old girl said her cousin knocked on the door and asked her to call police because he had been shot. The girl ran to the neighbor's house for help.

Paramedics transported the 17-year-old victim, identified by family members as Carnandez Davis, to a local hospital where he later died. Police say the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

