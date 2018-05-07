Police say an 18-year-old was shot in the chest in a shooting on Interstate 10 in New Orleans late Wednesday night.

The New Orleans Police Department reports the man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a preliminary report, the man said he was a passenger in a car traveling on I-10 when an unknown man on a motorcycle approached the car and tried to open the passenger door. The report says the motorcyclist then went to the driver's side and shot through the window striking the 18-year-old.

Police later confirmed the shooting happened on I-10 near Orleans Avenue. Investigators have not released any additional information about the shooting at this time.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

