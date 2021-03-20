19 people and 4 pets displaced after a house fire damages four homes in Little Woods neighborhood

In total 10 adults, 9 children were displaced along with a puppy, a snake and two bearded dragons that firefighters had to rescue.

NEW ORLEANS — 19 people are without homes Friday after a fire in the Little Woods neighborhood destroyed one home and damaged three others.

The New Orleans Police Department responded to a house fire in the 8500 block of Bill Street at 5:13 p.m.

According to a release from the New Orleans Fire Department, the first engine arrived at 5:19 to a brick one-story double with fire and smoke coming from the front of one side of the house. A second alarm was called soon after at 5:20 p.m.

Firefighters said the fire started at 8542 Bill Street in a back bedroom due to an overloaded outlet and it quickly spread to the rest of the house, destroying the structure.

8540 Bill Street received smoke and water damage, 8550, which was behind the double received fire, smoke and water damage and 8552 received minor smoke and water damage.

The New Orleans Fire Department got the fire under control at 5:54 p.m.

All residents were out of the homes before the firefighters arrived on scene, according to NOFD.

In total ten adults and nine children were displaced along with a puppy, a snake and two bearded dragons that firefighters had to rescue.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The American Red Cross, the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, the New Orleans Police Department and Entergy responded to assist the NOFD with this incident.