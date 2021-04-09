2-alarm fire at thrift store on St. Claude

https://twitter.com/NOLAFireDept/status/1434359675974258700

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire at a thrift store in the Holy Cross neighborhood Saturday.

NOFD said they responded at 6:22 p.m to the 5400 block of St. Claude Avenue where they found a one story brick structure with black smoke coming from the roof line of the building.

A second alarm was called at 6:36 p.m.

According to NOFD, the fire started in the middle of the store and caused heavy damage to the building and the stored items.

09/04/2021. 2- Alarms. St Claude & Andry St. Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/IrUaBNyPqJ — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) September 5, 2021

NOFD said the store was closed at the time of the fire and that no one was at the building.