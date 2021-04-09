2-alarm fire at thrift store on St. Claude

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire at a thrift store in the Holy Cross neighborhood Saturday.
NOFD said they responded at 6:22 p.m to the 5400 block of St. Claude Avenue where they found a one story brick structure with black smoke coming from the roof line of the building.
A second alarm was called at 6:36 p.m.
According to NOFD, the fire started in the middle of the store and caused heavy damage to the building and the stored items.
NOFD said the store was closed at the time of the fire and that no one was at the building.
The fire department was able to bring the fire under control at around 7:38 p.m. There were no injuries reported and the fire is currently under investigation.