2-alarm fire ravages Orleans Avenue home

NEW ORLEANS — It took just 30 minutes for the New Orleans Fire Department to bring a 2-alarm fire under control at a two-story home in the 2300 block of Orleans Avenue on Thursday.
A total of 58 NOFD personnel using 20 units responded to the blaze, which ravaged both floors of the large wood-framed residence.
The homeowner arrived on the scene during the mitigation of the incident and advised NOFD personnel that her cat had escaped safely through a rear window forced open by firefighters.
There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.