2-alarm fire ravages Orleans Avenue home

Credit: Chris Russell | WWL-TV
The New Orleans Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a residential fire in the 2300 block of Orleans Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

NEW ORLEANS — It took just 30 minutes for the New Orleans Fire Department to bring a 2-alarm fire under control at a two-story home in the 2300 block of Orleans Avenue on Thursday.

A total of 58 NOFD personnel using 20 units responded to the blaze, which ravaged both floors of the large wood-framed residence.

The homeowner arrived on the scene during the mitigation of the incident and advised NOFD personnel that her cat had escaped safely through a rear window forced open by firefighters. 

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. 

