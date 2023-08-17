2-alarm fire ravages Orleans Avenue home

It took just 30 minutes for the New Orleans Fire Department to bring a 2-alarm fire under control at a two-story home in the 2300 block of Orleans Ave on Thursday.

NEW ORLEANS — It took just 30 minutes for the New Orleans Fire Department to bring a 2-alarm fire under control at a two-story home in the 2300 block of Orleans Avenue on Thursday.

A total of 58 NOFD personnel using 20 units responded to the blaze, which ravaged both floors of the large wood-framed residence.

The homeowner arrived on the scene during the mitigation of the incident and advised NOFD personnel that her cat had escaped safely through a rear window forced open by firefighters.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.