2-alarm fire damages two-story vacant apartment building in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in Algiers Saturday.

At about 1:56 p.m. NOFD responded to a 911 call reporting the fire inside of a vacant building at 1348-50 Southlawn Blvd.

Firefighters said they arrived at the two-story wooden framed double family apartment complex at about 2:01 with fire on the second floor and spreading to the attic.

The second alarm was called at 2:04 after responders thought the second floor was occupied. They began to search for anyone that may have been trapped in the building.

Officials said that the building had been vacant since Hurricane Ida so there was no power to the apartments. Investigations show that the fire started on the second floor in between both apartments.

The blaze was under control by 2:54 with the help of 16 NOFD units and 44 firefighters along with the help of NOPD and Entergy.