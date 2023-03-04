2-alarm fire in French Quarter results in hotel evacuation

NEW ORLEANS — A two-alarm fire in the French Quarter resulted in the evacuation of the Courtyard Marriot.
The fire started in a vault at the Ritz Carlton, Entergy said on social media.
Entergy said that 900 customers were affected by an outage caused by the fire but all customers have since been restored.
WWL-TV is waiting to hear from the New Orleans Fire Department.
This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for updates as new information becomes available.
