2 cats die, 4 rescued from house fire spread from vacant property

The house's next-door neighbor awoke to the smell of smoke and was able to escape his home before the flames reached him, but six cats were left behind.

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters were able to save four of six cats from a house fire in the Bywater after the flames spread from an adjacent, vacant home.

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to the two-alarm fire around 1:18 a.m. Monday in the 5700 block of Dauphine Street.

The fire started in a single-story wooden building with no utilities, according to firefighters. Nobody lived in that house. The house's next-door neighbor awoke to the smell of smoke and was able to escape his home before the flames reached him, but six cats were left behind.

Firefighters were able to recover all six of the cats, but two died in the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation Monday morning.

More Stories: