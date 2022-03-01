2 New Orleans residents killed in pair of Monday night crashes

Louisiana State Police say the separate crashes happened just two hours apart.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed in a pair of crashes Monday night in Braithwaite and Algiers, according to State Police.

A spokesperson said that one person was killed on LA 39 near Gibbons Road in Braithwaite around 6 p.m. when their vehicle, which was traveling south around 6 p.m., crossed the centerline and crashed into a Honda Accord, which was traveling north.

Police said 47-year-old Christie Thomas of New Orleans was not in a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Honda, who was restrained according to State Police, suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police said they don’t expect impairment by either party but are doing routine toxicology tests.

About two hours later, troopers said a 44-year-old New Orleans man was killed on the West Bank Expressway near the General DeGaulle exit when his Chevy Silverado struck the left rail and went across two lanes, striking the right rail.

Andre Garel was taken to the hospital and later died. Police said it is not known if Garel was restrained at the time of the crash.