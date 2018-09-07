Update: The NOPD says that the 4-year-old and 8-year-old children have been located and reunited with their mothers. Both are in good health. A 15-year-old remains at-large and is believed to be with the two wanted suspects.

Two women are wanted after three children were allegedly kidnapped over the weekend in the Holy Cross neighborhood.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Denisha and Denise Hilton are wanted on three counts of simple kidnapping.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, a mother told police that she dropped off her 4-year-old daughter with her sister, Denisha Hilton, in the 5100 block of Douglas Street. Denisha Hilton was already supervising the mother’s other 15-year-old daughter. The mom said she agreed to pick up the 4-year-old the next morning.

Saturday, the mother called the 15-year-old daughter to arrange pickup. At the time, Denisha Hilton said her sister, Denise Hilton, would bring the 4-year-old to the mother after running errands.

Later, the mother said she called the Hiltons who said they were not going to return the 4-year-old, but that the child was safe. The mom was also not able to reach the 15-year-old daughter.

Separately, police say the Hiltons also refused to return an 8-year-old child to their legal guardians as well.

Arrest warrants were issued for Denisha and Denise Hilton.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Denisha or Denis Hilton or the children are asked to contact NOPD fifth district detectives at 504-658-6050. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

