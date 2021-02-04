2 rescued from sinking boat in Lake Pontchartrain, 1 airlifted to UMC for hypothermia

The call came in about a half-submerged 20-foot recreational boat taking on water while two people on board waved their arms to flag down anybody nearby.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were rescued Thursday from a sinking boat in Lake Pontchartrain, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard first received reports about the sinking vessel shortly before noon. The call came in about a half-submerged 20-foot recreational boat taking on water while two people on board waved their arms to flag down anybody nearby.

A helicopter and rescue boat were dispatched to rescue them. One had to be airlifted to UMC to be treated for hypothermia, while the other was rescued by the Coast Guard boat and taken back to land for a checkup by medical personnel.

It's unclear why the boat began sinking.

