2 shot in New Orleans East; NOPD investigating

According to initial reports, two victims were shot, and as of 11:15 a.m. were still at the scene. There is no word on the condition of either victim.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were shot in New Orleans East Friday morning, according to the NOPD.

The shooting, near the I-10 Service Road and Bullard Avenue, was first reported around 11 a.m., although NOPD officials gave no indication of when the incident actually took place.

According to initial reports, two victims were shot, and as of 11:15 a.m. were still at the scene. There is no word on the condition of either victim.

NOPD officials did not provide any details about a suspect or possible motive in the shooting.

WWLTV.com learned about the shooting at 11:07 a.m. when members of NOPD's Public Affairs Division sent a release, but police didn't share many details.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

Recently, NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson told the public all the department's officers were working to keep order and enforce Mardi Gras COVID restrictions, which have closed bars across New Orleans & even stopped packed liquor sales in the French Quarter — temporarily.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.