2 teens shot on Bourbon Street Saturday night

One was taken to the hospital by ambulance while the other was taken in a private vehicle.

NEW ORLEANS — The exact circumstances of the shooting were unclear Sunday morning, but the shooting was reported in the 500 block of Bourbon Street, near the intersection of St. Louis Street, around 12:30 a.m. It's unclear how much earlier the actual shooting took place.

According to initial reports from the NOPD, the two male teenagers received gunshot wounds at the same time. One was taken to the hospital by ambulance while the other was taken in a private vehicle.

There has been no update on the condition of either boy since the shooting was first reported.

The Treme shooting was reported about a half-hour after the Bourbon street attack.

The NOPD has not released any information on a possible suspect or motive in either shooting.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.