2 years later, $10 million New Orleans ferries still dead in the water

NEW ORLEANS — Two years ago today, the first of two sleek new ferry boats arrived in New Orleans to much fanfare and hope. They were slated to replace the aging and unreliable boats carrying passengers across the river between Canal Street and Algiers Point.

Two years later. The boats that cost taxpayers $10 million have yet to set sail.

About a year ago, the ferries did not pass their inspection by the Coast Guard, delaying their launch even further.

The Shearer Group of Houston and Greenwood Marine Management of Morgan City, the RTA's marine surveyors, found various problems, including corrosion and issues with the boats' rescue equipment and fuel tanks.

Metal Shark shot back that Transdev's crews were unable to operate the boats, and disputed the idea that the vessels themselves had issues.

In February, WWL-TV obtained inspection reports, and a detailed marine survey by the Elliott Bay Design Group, which point to major problems with welding throughout the boats.

The welded metal joints are supposed to be continuous. In many cases, inspectors found gaps between the welds.

"This is glaring," Algiers Point VP Skip Gallagher said. "This is something that would be very, very difficult to overlook."

Gallagher read the reports and shared them with a naval engineer and welding inspector.

They gave him one example of how the lack of continuous welds can affect the integrity of the boats.

"The deck apparently meets in places but doesn't have a continuous weld across it," Gallagher said. "Even though there's a coating on it, the coating is not impermeable to water. So, water hits the deck and leaks through those spots to the next deck."

