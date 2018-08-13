NEW ORLEANS -- A 2-year-old boy died Sunday after he was found floating in a swimming pool at a New Orleans East home that neighbors describe as a nuisance property.

The boy, who has not yet been identified, was found in the pool in the backyard of the home in the 7400 block of Springlake Drive about 5:45 p.m.

He later died at a hospital. A cause of death was not immediately released.

Neighbors complained that the home is regularly rented out for parties, which they said happened again Sunday.

The home is owned by Robert Packnett, according to Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office records.

According to city records, Packnett has been cited at least four times since 2009 for renting out the home for parties.

The most recent citation for complaints about parties at the home was issued in November 2017 and mentioned not only the number of rentals there but issues with Packnett’s landscaping business.

“Large delivery trucks are coming through the neighborhood to bring him large trees and plants that he stores on the property,” the citation reads in part. “The delivery truck, his work truck, and the cars of the people attending the parties are blocking the street and neighbors’ driveways.”

A call Monday to a number listed as Packnett’s ended after the man on the other end learned the caller was a reporter from WWL-TV. The number later went straight to voicemail.

Packnett is a former LSU lineman who was sentenced to five years probation after he pleaded guilty to bank fraud in 2013.

WWL-TV reporter Paul Murphy and New Orleans Advocate reporter Jeff Adelson contributed to this report.

Danny Monteverde can be reached at danny@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL