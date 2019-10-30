NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of Entergy customers are waking up without power Wednesday morning in New Orleans' Carrollton and Leonidas area.

According to the Entergy New Orleans outage map, as of 6:15 a.m., there are 2,269 customers without power. Those outages are concentrated along South Carrollton Avenue south of Claiborne Avenue.

"A serviceman is working to determine the cause of your outage. Power will be restored as soon as possible," a statement on the outage map says.

The website lists 8 a.m. as the estimated restoration time.

