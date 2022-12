City Councilman Oliver Thomas announced the cancellation on Twitter just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

NEW ORLEANS — The 2022 Jingle on the Boulevard Parade in New Orleans East has been cancelled.

City Councilman from District E Oliver Thomas announced news of the cancellation on Twitter shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday. The parade was scheduled to start at noon at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Morrison Road.

