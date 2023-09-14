2023 National Fried Chicken Festival music lineup

The sixth annual event is on Sept. 30 - Oct. 1 along the New Orleans Lakefront.

NEW ORLEANS — The National Fried Chicken Festival announced its 2023 music lineup for its largest event ever on Wednesday.

This year's lineup is headlined by Big Freedia, Soul Rebels, Flow Tribe, and Shamarr Allen. The festival will also honor the 50th anniversary of hip hop music and culture on Sunday. Officials said that the celebration will feature legendary New Orleans artists, including DJ Jubilee, Mannie Fresh, Choppa, PNC, Hot Boy Ronald, Raj Smoove, and more.

There will be two music stages the Entergy Stage and the Festival Stage.

“Something we’ve always said and strived for is having ‘something for everyone’ at our festival, and this year, we’re going above and beyond to make that happen,” said Cleveland Spears, III, FCF organizer and President/CEO of the Spears Group. “The music lineup ranges from rap to country and everything in between, with some of the hottest artists in the nation and biggest names in New Orleans hip hop performing throughout the weekend.”

Saturday's music lineup

Big Freedia

Flow Tribe

Brass-A-Holics and Allie Baby

Khris Royal

Rockin Dopsie

Big 6 Brass Brand

Red Sample

Trumpet Mafia

Maurice

Kings of Brass

DJ Keith Scott

Sunday's music lineup

The Soul Rebels

Parish County Line

Big Sam's Funky Nation

Shamarr Allen

Kermit Ruffins

Fresh x Reckless

Saxkixave

Sporty's Brass Brand

DJ Keith Scott

50 years of Hip Hop New Orleans (Raj Smoove, Mannie Fresh, Choppa, DJ Jubilee, PNC, Hot Boy Ronald, Ha Sizzle, TT Tucker, and Lady Red)

Here is the full food lineup:

Afrodisiac Nola, Akasia's Cafe, Alma, Bao Mi, Bird Box Express, Birrieria La Poblana, Bluu Herbs, Bobby Herberts's Cajun Cannon, Bof Bars, Bonafried, Catered To, Chicken and Watermelon, Chicken Kitchen, Chubbies Famous Fried Chicken, Cochon King BBQ, Diva Dawg, Divine Cuisine, Finna Eat, Four Pegs Smokehouse, Fresh Fruit Sensations. Fry Daddy's, Gus's Fried Chicken, Heard Dat Kitchen, Highly Seasoned Catering, House of Blues New Orleans, Jamaican Jerk House, Jessie's Huckabucks, Keyalas's Pralines, Kok Wings & Things, Ladelyo's Creole Catering, Lil Dustin's Italian Ice, Lizzy's Coldcups & Catering, Louisiana Fish Fry, Love at First Bite, Morrow's, Ms. Dee's Catering Cuisine, Not Cho Average Nachos, Oh Taste & See, Pollo, Ponko Chicken, Redbird Fried Chicken, Rickette's World Famous Chicken, Fish & BBQ, Soule' Cafe, Southerns, STUFF'd Wings, Sun Chong, Tasty Treat Food Truck, Tiger's Creole Cuisine, Valerie's Snoballs, Whiskey & Sticks, Your Side Chicks

Tickets are now available. A single-day general admission ticket is $15, and a weekend pass is $25.

For more information visit friedchickenfestival.com.