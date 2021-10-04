Thousands in the dark across southeast Louisiana as heavy storms roll through

The heavy storms came through quickly, dumping rain on the metro area along with high winds, both of which are prone to cause outages.

NEW ORLEANS — A round of heavy storms overnight has knocked out power for thousands across southeast Louisiana, including several thousand outages in New Orleans.

According to Entergy's outage map, there are about 2,400 people without power as of 5:45 a.m. in New Orleans. The outages appear to be clustered around two neighborhoods, one in New Orleans East and the other in Algiers.

Tangipahoa and St. Charles parishes are both reporting large outages as well, but it's unclear exactly how many Entergy customers are in the dark Saturday morning.

The heavy storms came through quickly, dumping rain on the metro area along with high winds, both of which are prone to cause outages.

Neighboring Jefferson Parish has only a handful of outages Saturday morning. East Baton Rouge Parish, however, appears to have had a rougher time with the storm. More than 16,000 buildings are in the dark in the state capitol because of downed power lines, according to Entergy.

While the wind threat is expected to subside as the morning continues, street flooding remains a concern in Orleans Parish.

