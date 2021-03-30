2nd NOPD officer arrested for domestic abuse in 1 week

Officer Larry King Jr. faces six counts stemming from a domestic abuse call on Feb. 22 alleging that King was assaulting his spouse.

NEW ORLEANS — An NOPD officer was booked Thursday on multiple domestic violence-related counts, officials confirmed to WWL-TV. He was taken into custody a day before another officer was booked on separate, similar charges.

Officer Larry King Jr. faces six felony charges stemming from a domestic abuse call on Feb. 22 alleging that King was assaulting his spouse.

During their subsequent investigation, JPSO officials learned about several other domestic incidents involving King.

A warrant was issued for King's arrest on multiple felonies, and the NOPD's Public Integrity Bureau, which handles internal discipline matters, arrested him.

In total, King faces one count of domestic abuse battery with serious injury, one count of cruelty tot the infirmed, one count of domestic abuse battery by strangulation, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of illegal use of a weapon.

King was placed on emergency suspension from the force and booked into the Orleans Parish jail.

King is not the only NOPD officer to face domestic violence allegations in recent days.

According to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate | Times-Picayune, officer Emilio Aleman was booked Friday on several charges after he was "was involved in a domestic incident with a dating partner," according to the NOPD

Aleman was booked on charges of home invasion while armed, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling while armed, false imprisonment while armed and attempted third-degree rape.

Few details about that incident were released, but a warrant was issued for Aleman's arrest for those charges. He surrendered to police, and was placed on emergency suspension once arrested.

“We need to hold ourselves to a higher standard and two incidents involving this type of conduct in such a short period of time is troubling to me,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said in a statement to WWL-TV.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.