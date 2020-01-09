3-alarm fire destroys Central City apartment complex, 20 occupied apartments unliveable

The fire, at Washington and Carondelet Street, appears to be consuming an apartment building.

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire in Central City Monday night, according to the NOFD.

The fire, at an apartment complex near Washington and Carondelet Street, is near the dividing line between Central City and the Garden District.

Fire Chief Tim McConnell said 20 of the 25 apartments in the building were occupied when the blaze began. But according to the complex's management, all the residents made it out safe.

Although he said the blaze would likely be contained to the apartment complex, McConnell said none of the apartments would be liveable after.

As of 10:30 p.m., the fire was not under control, according to McConnell.

At least 295 people were left without power in the area Monday night. NOFD asked for the power outage so firefighters could attack the flames from above, and McConnell said as soon as the blaze was under control the utility company would be able to restore power to the residents.

Stay with Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.