3 New Orleans family members dead after crash on their way to graduation in Texas

NEW ORLEANS — A crash claimed the life of three New Orleans family members heading to a graduation ceremony in Dallas, Texas, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized by the family's friend.

According to the campaign, the family was traveling to the eldest son's graduation on May 24 when the vehicle they were traveling in was involved in a crash. The mother, father, and daughter died from their injuries.

Two other family members were also injured in the crash. A 15-year-old girl was reportedly flown by helicopter to a children's hospital in Dallas. Her condition has been stabilized. Paramedics also took a 12-year-old boy to the hospital by ambulance and has since been released.