3 inmates sent to hospital after fight at Orleans Parish Justice Center

NEW ORLEANS — Three inmates a the Orleans Parish Justice Center were hospitalized after a fight in one of the pods, according to a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.

According to the spokesman, a four inmates were wounded after a fight broke out at the jail Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. Three of those inmates were hospitalized.

Two of them are stable and one is in critical condition, according to authorities.

The OPSO spokesman said the sheriff's office is in contact with the family of the critically wounded inmate.

The fight is under investigation.