3 New Orleans libraries close after staff member tests positive for COVID

The three libraries will undergo a deep cleaning and people who used the libraries recently will be contacted and advised of the situation.

The main branch of the New Orleans Public library and two other locations will be closed for cleaning after a staff member who had been to all three places tested positive for COVID.

The library posted a notice on its web site and sent out notice to staff members.

The Main library, the Nix library on Carrollton Avenue and the Hubbell library in Algiers Point will all be closed until deep cleaning can take place.

In addition, anyone who used the library will be contacted and advised of the situation should they wish to be tested.

The length of the closure was not given, but the library said updates would be available on its web site.