NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a teenager is in custody following a drive-by triple shooting n Algiers that killed a man and a 3-year-old boy on Monday evening.

According to The New Orleans Advocate | Times-Picayune, 19-year-old Ronjae Steadman was booked Tuesday morning on one count of principal to second-degree murder.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. Monday near Vespasian Boulevard and Leboeuf Street. Investigators say a 23-year-old man, a 3-year-old boy, and a 48-year-old woman were at the intersection when a car drove up and someone inside started shooting.

All three victims were struck by gunfire. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman and toddler were taken to the hospital where the child later died. Police did not say if the woman's injuries were considered life-threatening.

The NOPD did not identify the victims or name a possible motive for the shooting. Investigators tell the newspaper that detectives are searching for additional potential suspects besides Steadman.

Steadman was also reportedly booked on illegal possession of stolen things, illegal carrying of weapons, and resisting police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NOPD homicide detective Thaddeus Williams at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

