NEW ORLEANS - More than two dozen people will become America’s newest citizens during a special ceremony at the National World War II museum Tuesday.

The ceremony in the Big Easy is one of 175 others nationwide that is expected to welcome 14,000 new citizens. The ceremonies are part of the USCIS’s annual Fourth of July celebrations.

In New Orleans specifically, the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services will be swearing in 30 people. The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at the Boeing Center at the National World War II Museum.

