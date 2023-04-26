30-plus organizations train with Coast Guard for mass rescue mission

Cpt. Greg Callaghan, the Deputy Commander of USCG with the Coast Guard, says this exercise comes at a critical time as more people will soon be out on the water.

NEW ORLEANS — Over 30 agencies from across our area participated in a mass rescue training exercise on the river today. The Coast Guard Sector New Orleans and other first responders have been planning this for months.

Collin Arnold, the Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said, "We are a unique city with the river that runs right through it. Our relationship with the Coast Guard is critical."

The scenario involved a collision between two passenger boats that resulted in a variety of injuries and fatalities. The exercise took crews in the air and on both sides of the river. Volunteers also participated and acted as victims.

"It's never more than important than times like this when we're going to see increased amounts of the public using the river," said Cpt. Callaghan.

"With this exercise, that makes sure that we are ready to respond regardless of the incident, whether it's a mass rescue incident or it be a search and rescue case involving boaters in the river or someone swimming in the river."

The goal was to refine search and rescue efforts and ensure effective communication during an emergency situation between responding crews.

USCG representatives tell WWL-TV the training was successful.

The river was closed to traffic for a few hours earlier so they could do this exercise safely it. It has since opened back up.