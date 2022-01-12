x
300,000 gallons of diesel spilled near New Orleans

Documents show the spill from the 16-inch pipeline occurred Dec. 27 just east of New Orleans, near a levee in St. Bernard Parish.
Credit: Kevin Dupuy
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Federal records show a severely corroded pipeline ruptured and spilled more than 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel just outside New Orleans late last year.

Documents show the spill from the 16-inch pipeline occurred Dec. 27 just east of New Orleans, near a levee in St. Bernard Parish. An October 2020 inspection of the 42-year-old line revealed external corrosion along a 22-foot section of pipe in the same area as the spill. 

But documents show the line kept operating and repairs were delayed after a subsequent inspection indicated the corrosion was not bad enough to require work immediately under federal regulations. The pipeline is operated by a subsidiary of New Jersey-based PBF Energy, Inc.

