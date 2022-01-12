300,000 gallons of diesel spilled near New Orleans

Documents show the spill from the 16-inch pipeline occurred Dec. 27 just east of New Orleans, near a levee in St. Bernard Parish.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Federal records show a severely corroded pipeline ruptured and spilled more than 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel just outside New Orleans late last year.

Documents show the spill from the 16-inch pipeline occurred Dec. 27 just east of New Orleans, near a levee in St. Bernard Parish. An October 2020 inspection of the 42-year-old line revealed external corrosion along a 22-foot section of pipe in the same area as the spill.