32 workers renovating the Superdome test positive for coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS — Thirty-two of the workers renovating the Superdome tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District.

According to the statement, Broadmoor LLC sent those workers home to be isolated from the job site.

"These workers will be required to complete the CDC-compliant protocol and provide Broadmoor LLC evidence of a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed back on the site," the statement said. "We have also increased mitigation measures such as mandatory masks to protect workers who remain on the job."

See the full statement from the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District below:

We can confirm that in the last few weeks, 32 of the 275-plus daily workers on the project have tested positive for COVID-19. This post-Memorial Day increase is consistent with what 21 other states, not including Louisiana, are experiencing at this stage of the pandemic as more restrictions have been lifted for travel, shopping, and work.

After learning of the affected workers, Broadmoor LLC, the main contractor for the project, implemented its coronavirus response plan to ensure that those affected workers had been isolated away from the job site. These workers will be required to complete the CDC-compliant protocol and provide Broadmoor LLC evidence of a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed back on the site. We have also increased mitigation measures such as mandatory masks to protect workers who remain on the job.

From the beginning of this pandemic, this project has been considered “essential” in accordance with Governor John Bel Edward’s Executive Proclamation on March 22, 2020. Work has proceeded uninterrupted with mitigation steps that meet or exceed CDC protocols. Broadmoor and Superdome staff continue to work collectively to assure that all workers in the facility adhere to health and safety protocols, which includes access to handwashing stations, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and that all workspaces are cleaned and sanitized daily. In addition, medical technicians administer temperature screenings for all workers who enter the Superdome each day, and Broadmoor has instituted social distancing measures, including staggered starts and breaks.