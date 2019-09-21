NEW ORLEANS — Loyola and Tulane University Police are warning students to be cautious after a third sexual battery was reported at The Boot in less than a month's time.

Around 3 a.m. Friday, a woman reportedly was approached in the popular college bar by a man claiming to be a student. The man then spoke in Spanish to her before allegedly touching her without consent and later tired to separate her from her friends, despite the woman shoving and striking him away.

That same night, another woman reportedly became incapacitated after drinking one drink, raising suspicion she had been drugged, campus police said.



The description of the man is similar to the previous incidents at The Boot.

Police are asking students to be aware of their surroundings, to go out in groups and to not accept drinks from people you don't know or leave your drink unattended.

