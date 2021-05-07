4 shot in 3 incidents reported Monday morning

Police also reported a shooting in the 300 block of Royal Street in which a male victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

After a weekend plagued by shootings, the New Orleans Police Dept. is reporting three shootings that left four people injured early Monday morning.

A man and a woman were reportedly shot in an incident in the 5700 block of North Claiborne Avenue. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the man arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police also reported a shooting in the 300 block of Royal Street in which a male victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

And the police were investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Mandeville Street where a man was taken to the hospital by EMS.

The NOPD's Major Offense Log said that the shooting on North Claiborne happened around 3:40 a.m. and the shooting on Royal Street happened about 45 minutes later, around 4:30 a.m.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents can call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

The shootings come as the city of New Orleans, along with many areas around the country are experiencing a surge in shootings and violent crimes. The city of New Orleans announced plans at curbing shootings recently.