Squirrel causes outage for 4,000 in Lakeview, Entergy says

Entergy's outage map said an animal caused the outage. Power was restored to almost all of those affected by 3 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — For the second time in a week an animal has gotten into the Entergy system and taken out power for thousands of customers.

Friday, approximately 4,000 customers were without power in the Lakeview area around 2 p.m., according to the Entergy outage map.

The map also indicated that power had been restored to nearly all of the customers before 3 p.m.

Entergy said "An animal has caused an electrical short and damaged our equipment." A spokesperson confirmed this time the animal was a squirrel.

The outage area included the lakefront area from Wisner to West End Blvd., much of City Park and much of the area between Orleans Avenue and Canal Blvd., including much of Robert E. Lee Blvd.

This outage comes after an earlier outage this week left 10,000 customers without power for several hours in the Central Business District, Mid-City, Central City and Treme.'