400,000 Entergy customers without power and it could take several days to get it back

An Entergy spokesperson said that history shows that it could take 10 days for power to be restored completely after a Category-2 hurricane.

NEW ORLEANS — There's a sea of red on the Entergy outage map Wednesday night, indicative of power outages in the area and more than 400,000 customers in southeast Louisiana were without power after Hurricane Zeta, including much of Orleans and Jefferson parishes.

175,000 of the outages were in Jefferson Parish and another 154,000 in Orleans Parish.

"We prepared for a significant amount of outages and that's what we got," said Lee Sabatini, a spokesperson

Sabatini said previous experience shows that it could take up to 10 days to completely restore power from a Category-2 hurricane but she emphasized that 90 percent of the customers should have their power restored before that time.

Sabatini said that while 'bucket trucks' that take workers up to address downed power lines can't go out until winds go below 30 miles per hour but she said that a lot of the early work is called 'field switching' which reroutes power from other sources to restore power more quickly.

"We can do some restoration from our field offices, the field switching," she said. "We have reports of tremendous amount of trees down so we have to be able to assess the damage to our system."

Sabatini said the 10 percent who will be 10 days or longer to restore are likely those who were in the path of the worst of the storm and have the most damage or those whose homes can't receive power because of the damage.

She added that several utility workers from out of town will be helping to restore the power more quickly.