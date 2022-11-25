49th Annual Bayou Classic brings much fanfare to New Orleans on Thanksgiving weekend

National eyes will be on two of the state’s largest HBCUs and they’re excited about the opportunity.

NEW ORLEANS — Hotels around the city are starting to fill up as Southern University and Grambling State fans are beginning to arrive for the 49th Annual Bayou Classic. The longstanding rivalry will be on display throughout the weekend as thousands are expected to travel to New Orleans for the events.

“We’re southern, that’s what we do. We show up, we take over your campus or your stadium and we’re southern that’s what we do,” Jerry Jones, a Southern University alum said.

“We don’t have to speak on it too much, we already know what it is. We don’t have to say too much, we’re going to let the players speak tomorrow, as well as the band,” Kayla Moseby, a senior at Grambling State said.

With the Superdome being filled twice, Friday for Battle of the Bands and Saturday for the game, the city will see a huge economic boost. 200,000 people are expected to travel to the city.

“Upwards of $50 million that will be spent in and around the game, obviously some of that’s with our hotels our restaurants but also the game. For us the benefit of that is a lot of that will filter out to different business owners in the area,” Kevin Ferguson, Vice President of External Affairs for New Orleans & Co., said.

While the Battle of the Bands and the game are two of the larger events during the Bayou Classic, the weekend has a much larger impact. Events like a small business showcase, vendors village, alumni events, and more allow for fellowship and networking for students and alumni.

“This is a really big weekend because we’re talking about fellowship, we’re talking education, it’s a recruitment tool as well we got future students who are coming with their parents, friends, and family,” Carlton Jones, President of the Southern University Alumni Federation said. “This is an opportunity to showcase the other side of Southern and Grambling, education matriculating students through the university.”

“HBCUs have a really bright light shined on them right now and as far as us and HBCU realm as a whole, it’s important for people who look like us to know there’s a place where you can not only learn but grow and become a better you,” Imani Williams said.