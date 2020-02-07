LIVE @ 4:30PM: New Orleans officials outline COVID-19 restrictions for 4th of July weekend

Mayor Cantrell and Dr. Avegno will speak on safety measures for the holiday.

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell has called a press conference for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, to discuss safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the 4th of July weekend.

Representatives from the New Orleans Health Department, Orleans Parish School Board, code enforcement, New Orleans Police and Fire Departments will all be in attendance.

On Monday, Cantrell said that more restrictions could be put in place to ensure public safety during the 4th of July weekend. The mayor said she would meeting with health officials Monday afternoon to discuss new restrictions that could be put in place.

“There is nothing more important than personal responsibility and that's what I'm pleading really to the public right now, personal responsibility,” Cantrell said. “We have to look beyond ourselves but look at our community across the board.”

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Louisiana.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Louisiana hospitals rose by 41 today with the number of patients on ventilators rising by seven, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

This is the ninth straight day of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana.

The last time ventilator usage surpassed 90 patients was on May 28. It peaked back on April 2 at 507 patients.

Overall, 1,383 more COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in the state. Just over 9% of people tested were positive for the virus today. That's higher than the 7.7% average over the past 10 days.