5 fatal home fires break out in 5 days across Louisiana

The first was a 48-year-old Bossier City woman who got out with her 15-year-old grandson but then went back into her burning house to try to save pets Friday.
Credit: Courtesy of Louisiana Office for State Fire Marshal

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal says the state has had five fatal home fires in as many days. 

H. “Butch” Browning described it Wednesday evening as another uptick in home fire tragedies associated with a drop in temperatures. He says the victims range from 48 to 81 years old. 

The first was a 48-year-old Bossier City woman who got out with her 15-year-old grandson but then went back into her burning house to try to save pets Friday.

The last was a 65-year-old man whose wife was injured trying to rescue him Tuesday from their mobile home in Leesville.

