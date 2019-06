The air conditioning at the Sewerage & Water Board offices on St. Joseph Street went out Thursday, in the middle of a heat advisory, resulting in five employees being sent to the hospital.

According to EMS officials, the employees were taken to the hospital by ambulance after showing signs of heat illness.

The lobby was closed early after the AC went out.

