Animal getting in to equipment causes outage that has 7,000 without power in CBD, Tremé

Entergy is estimating an 11:30 a.m. restoration time, but in the meantime several businesses are without power and unable to serve customers.

NEW ORLEANS — An animal getting in to electrical equipment at an Entergy substation caused an outage Monday morning that left a large part of the CBD and Tremé without power.

There are about 7,000 buildings in the dark in the New Orleans Central Business District and Tremé areas of town from the transformer outage.

Entergy is estimating an 11:30 a.m. restoration time for many but as late as 1 p.m. for some. In the meantime, several businesses are without power and unable to serve customers and several homes are without power on a day where temperatures could launch into the 90s.

Traffic lights are also out in some of the affected areas and that means that drivers should treat blinking or light outages as a four-way stop situation.

Thunderstorms are anticipated but not until later in the day.