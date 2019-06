An 8-year-old boy was shot in New Orleans Saturday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the child was grazed by a bullet ear the intersection of S. Dorgenois and 4th Street. The shooting happened around 2 p.m.

The boy was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

No information on the shooter or circumstances around the shooting were immediately available.

