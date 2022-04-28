More than 825,000 packed New Orleans for French Quarter Fest

"Nothing compares to the sea of smiling faces, dancing and excitement we witnessed at Fest this year," President and CEO of FQFI Emily Madero said.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of thousands of festival goers packed the French Quarter for French Quarter Fest, in what organizers are calling a "historic comeback" for the festival after its COVID-19 pandemic hiatus.

French Quarter Festivals, Inc., released initial numbers on Thursday which estimated more than 825,000 people this year's events over four days. The event included 275 performances from local musicians, 55 culinary experiences and various art installations.

"Nothing compares to the sea of smiling faces, dancing and excitement we witnessed at Fest this year," President and CEO of FQFI Emily Madero said.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the success with pre-pandemic attendance levels "is a sure sign that New Orleans is bouncing back from challenges we've faced over the last two years."

The festival was a boon for businesses still facing challenges caused by the pandemic. Omni Royal Orleans Hotel general manager David Bilbe said that The Rib Room outperformed the 2019 sales on the Riverfront and the hotel was "nearly full with visiting attendees."