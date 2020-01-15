NEW ORLEANS — Eighty-six percent of the school buses that service Orleans Parish schools have now passed inspection and are in compliance with regulations, the superintendent of Schools said Wednesday.

Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr., said that number is up from a total of 60 percent of the buses that had passed inspection prior to the winter break.

"We can't be satisfied until 100 percent of the fleet is meeting standards," said Henderson in a statement released to the news media.

The condition of Orleans school buses was brought into question in a series of investigative reports by WWL-TV's David Hammer in his 'Taken for a Ride' series.

Taken for a Ride - A David Hammer investigation Eyewitness News Investigator David Hammer started looking into reports of problems with local school buses and it turned into much more.

The series exposed shortcomings in the oversight of dozens of school buses that transport children to and from school each day.

In December, nine students were injured when a school bus overturned on I-10. It was discovered that the bus was being driven by a driver who didn't have a school bus permit and that the bus had never been inspected.

One week ago, NOLA Public Schools announced a new, stronger stance on private school bus operators driving public school children in buses that have not passed inspection.

Superintendent Lewis Jr. said in a newsletter post to parents that he has asked every school to immediately verify with its school bus contractor that its buses and drivers meet the city's inspection standards.

"It is unacceptable that some buses transporting students have yet to pass the city’s new inspection process," Lewis said. "This practice is going to end."

Lewis said schools have until Feb. 13 to make sure all their buses are in compliance, or face unspecified consequences.

