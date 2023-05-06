NORD pools reopening for summer in limited capacity due to understaffing

“They’re public pools and they’re designed for the community to come out and have fun,” said NORD Commission CEO Larry Barabino Jr.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Darria Sails-Donald did some laps in the pool Monday, wrapping up a morning summer camp with her students from Hollywood Diamond Dancers.

“We have a lot going on with our youngsters, so we try to make sure they get everything they need and that’s going on field trips, keep them motivated, keep them occupied,” Sails-Donald said.

The pool at Federal City in Algiers is one of more than a dozen New Orleans Recreation Development Commission pools across the city.

“They’re public pools and they’re designed for the community to come out and have fun,” said NORD Commission CEO Larry Barabino Jr.

Barabino says the plan is to open eleven outdoor pools this year. Only seven opened last year.

“All of them won’t be open every day all day. They’ll open on a rotating basis until we can fully get them staffed but we’re looking to have pools open throughout the city of New Orleans,” Barabino said.

Barabino says there just aren’t enough lifeguards to open every pool, every day. Certain times may be closed to the public to accommodate scheduled field trips and exercise classes.

“A pool is a lifeline,” said community advocate Michael Willis.

Willis grew up in Algiers and founded the organization H.O.P.E. which stands for Help Other People Endure. Willis worries limited access for the public and rotating days at the pools will decrease opportunities to keep kids out of Summer trouble.

“It’s a move toward progress but if we’re not consistent, these kids are going to still drift off on them other days that it’s not available,” Willis said.

Barabino says NORD is poised to have about 90 lifeguards this year, compared to 60 last year. That’s only if applicants pass all required tests.

“As my lifeguards come on, we’ll definitely be opening all the pools,” Barabino said.

Barabino says even just opening a handful of pools is better than none.

“If I can get your pool open two to three days a week in your neighborhood, that’s a win compared to last year that it didn’t open at all,” Barabino said.

It’s also a win for Sails-Donald, who’s already looking forward to bringing her students back.

“It’s so important to keep the kids out of the streets,” Sails-Donald said.

NORD’s outdoor pools will be open through Labor Day. Here’s a look at the current schedule.

As of Monday, June 5, the following NORD pools will operate Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., except the Treme Indoor Pool, which will only operate from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

Gert Town Indoor Pool – 3411 Broadway St.

Joe W. Brown Indoor Pool – 5601 Read Blvd. (Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Federal City Outdoor Pool – 2200 Constitution St. (Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Sanchez Indoor Pool – 1616 Fats Domino Ave.

Treme Indoor Pool – 900 N. Villere St. (Open to public at 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

These following NORD seasonal outdoor pools will open on a rotating basis as lifeguards are onboarded beginning Thursday, June 8 and will operate Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

A.L. Davis Outdoor Pool – 2600 La Salle St.

Lyons Center Outdoor Pool – 624 Louisiana Ave.

Pradat Outdoor Pool – 7200 Dreaux Ave.

Rosenwald Outdoor Pool – 1120 S. Broad St.

St. Bernard Outdoor Pool – 1500 Lafreniere St.

Stallings St. Claude Outdoor Pool – 4300 St. Claude Ave.

Whitney Young Outdoor Pool – 6500 Magazine St.

Sampson Outdoor Pool – 3211 Treasure St.

Stallings Gentilly Outdoor Pool – 2700 Lapeyrouse St. (opening date TBD)

Lemann Outdoor Pool – 4536 N. Prieur St. (opening date TBD)