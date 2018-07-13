NEW ORLEANS - An empty spot on the street may not look exciting to most, but to those who live on Touro Street it is just that.

For more than a year an abandoned car had sat in the spot, seemingly marked for towing, before suddenly, it was gone.

The Ford Escape's 'great escape' came just hours after an Eyewitness News crew interviewed neighbors talking about the car that had seemingly become a permanent part of the landscape.

"It's been here a long time," said virtually everyone we talked to Thursday afternoon. "I think it speaks well to the neighborhood that it hasn't been broken into."

The car was apparently marked by city workers last August.

"About once a month we'd call and ask if they'd come tow it," said another neightbor. "We'd always get told that it was on the list and that it would be any day now - days turned to weeks, weeks to months and here we are a year later and it still sits."

But Eyewitness News was on the scene around 3 p.m. By 4:30, neighbors say it was gone.

"I guess I know who to call next time there's a problem over here."

© 2018 WWL