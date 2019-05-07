NEW ORLEANS — About half of the city of New Orleans employees did not receive a scheduled direct deposit paycheck Friday, according to a spokesperson for the city.

The city's contractor in charge of payroll, called ADP, said the problem was a technical issue with processing and all employees should see their funds by Monday, July 8.

The problem does not affect police or firefighters.

The city press secretary, LaTonya Norton, said that approximately 1,400 of the 2,950 administration and weekly employees did not receive the deposits. Norton said ADP, said there was a “sporadic issue” with employees not being paid.

“At this time, 3 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019, the city of New Orleans Accounting Bureau, Payroll Division, is still awaiting ADP to rectify this situation. In the meantime, we have received assurances from ADP that they will reimburse any overdraft fees incurred by employees due to this error.”

A couple of people who said they were city employees had contacted WWL-TV to report the problem earlier in the day.

At 6 p.m. Friday, ADP released the following statement:

"ADP can confirm there was a technical issue with processing direct deposit payments for some employees of The City of New Orleans. However, all funds were released for payment this evening and they will post to the employees’ accounts based on individual banks’ posting schedules. We would expect most will see the funds in their accounts no later than Monday, July 8. We are working closely with our client to determine the cause of this issue. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused."