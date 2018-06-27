NEW ORLEANS – In the 1950s and 60s, The Dryades Street Market in the heart of Central City was an integrated shopping district in a multicultural, working-class neighborhood.

Due to many factors, including desegregation and the construction of the Mississippi River Bridge, most of the stores closed by the late 60s. So Dryades had been disinvested in, largely shuttered for decades.

Then, an empty promise:

“Albertsons said they were going to come into Central City, so they bought up a lot of the land, demolished many of the properties. Just decimated this neighborhood of its historic architecture in many ways and then it never came to fruition,” Stacy Head said. “There was a lot of discussion of corruption that people in the neighborhood were bought off, preachers bought off to get this done.”

Some concerned citizens, who were passionate about preservation, had enough.

“There was a group of women who got together to try to figure out how to stop the development,” Ella Camburnbeck said.

The group found a couple of properties along Felicity Street, in the heart of the development, that a local church had sold to the developer but didn’t have clear title to sell. They got a lawyer and arranged for rival market A&P, the deal’s original partner, to buy the lots legally, stalling the project. Once it was clear that Albertson’s was never coming, the women created Felicity Redevelopment.

The project was incorporated as a nonprofit, then two years later they set up a revolving fund when they acquired their original 17 properties.

“They restored some in their original locations, and some they actually picked up and moved to fill in empty blighted lots. Camburnbeck said. “The idea for the organization was to use preservation as a tool for restoring a neighborhood.”

Another driving force in the area was Former District B Councilmember Stacey Head who focused on the commercial corridor. And it all started with Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, which was a portion of Dryades Street that had been renamed in honor of a civil rights activist from the neighborhood.

“If you improve the health of O.C. Haley, it’s going to happen that you’re going to improve the health of the neighborhood around it,” Head said. “It’s a holistic approach to capture what we’re best at in New Orleans, which is living in an urban environment, in a walkabout environment with our historic commercial corridors next to us.”

After Hurricane Katrina, the city allotted community development grant money.

“I sort of staked a claim for a few bits of that money in District B,” Head said. “One of those claims was I wanted to see the streetscape improved on O.C. Haley,”

Even with a mayoral change, Head was successful and the improvements are night and day. What used to be narrow strips of weeds are now bricks and landscaping.

“It shows the private sector that the government is interested in this corridor,” Head said.

The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority has also been instrumental in those efforts, dumping post-disaster dollars into Central City.

“NORA chose to invest in this neighborhood by helping to subsidize high quality, mixed-income, mixed-use developments,” Head said. “And putting its own headquarters on O.C. Haley.”

© 2018 WWL