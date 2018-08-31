NEW ORLEANS -- Neighbors say a car crashing into a restaurant at the intersection of Oak and Eagle isn’t the first accident at the intersection and it won’t be the last.

Thursday afternoon, a car crashed into a restaurant near the intersection. Neighbors say bushes and trees at the street corners make it hard to see and it doesn’t help that drivers tend to speed down the road.

Whatever the cause, they agree something needs to be done.

“A safer intersection, more speed limit enforcement, a four way stop instead of a two way stop,” Alphonse Bladergroen, owner of Salon Alphonse, said. “If they put a traffic stop they'd be giving out a lot of tickets.”

New Orleans press secretary LaTonya Norton says there are no records of any complaints about this intersection over the last five years. Bladergroen says he reached out for help, but nothing happened.

“They just submitted it in as a report, but no results, never heard back,” he said.

Business owners hope something changes before someone gets seriously injured.

“We don't get our roads and things fixed until there is a major problem,” neighbor and business owner Ashley Daily said.

A spokesperson with the mayor’s office said this intersection is now on the list of locations for traffic control to take a look at. A decision is expected within the next six weeks.

© 2018 WWL