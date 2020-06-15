Advocates warn of increased evictions as Louisiana reopens

Many low-income renters lost jobs because of the coronavirus shutdown and some have not been able to pay rent since March.

NEW ORLEANS — Fair housing advocates are fearful there will soon be an avalanche of evictions in Louisiana after a moratorium on evictions across the state expires on Monday.

Renter Johnny Amos lives in New Orleans' Bywater area and is one of the thousands of people in the city now unemployed and behind on their rent.

"If I do have to be evicted, I wouldn't know what to actually do," Amos said. "Where am I going to put my stuff? I'm not able to pay no storage. You understand. I am stuck between a rock and a hard place."

Some property owners who have federal dollars backing their loans or accept Section 8 vouchers will still be blocked from evicting tenants until Aug. 25.

