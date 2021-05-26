Affordable housing development proposed in Holly Grove as housing shortage looms

There would be a total of 43 units. All the rentals would be designated for people whose income is below $54,000.

NEW ORLEANS — Residents in one New Orleans neighborhood are considering the pros and cons of a development that is slated to bring affordable housing to the city.

With predictions of a looming housing shortage, supporters of “Grove Place” development would dramatically change an area of Hollygrove near the intersection of Earhart Boulevard and Monroe Street.

Doris grew up in Hollygrove and moved back to the neighborhood a few years ago after her husband passed away. To her, the lot across the street that was once home to a Church’s Chicken needs new life.

“Right now, it’s doing nothing. It’s just sitting there,” Doris said.

That may change soon. The plans for Grove Place call for dramatic improvements that would take up basically the entire block, bounded by Earhart Boulevard and Monroe, Leonidas and Colapissa streets. It would include green spaces and a community center. The main feature would be a three-story apartment building. Other single and double homes will be renovated too.

There would be a total of 43 units. All the rentals would be designated for people whose income is below $54,000, the median figure for New Orleans as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“It’s really emerging at the right time,” said New Orleans City Councilman Joe Giarrusso.

Hollygrove is in Giarusso’s district. Before COVID-19, the city was already in a housing crunch. Councilman Giarrusso says with pandemic eviction bans set to expire next month; affordable housing will more than likely be a premium.

“As we are emerging we know that people are going to struggle to pay for basics and as rent has increased and property values have increased across the city. It makes finding housing a lot harder,” Giarrusso said.

“I would say our affordable housing need is higher than it’s ever been,” Paul Irons said.

Paul Irons and his team at New Orleans Restoration Properties are the developers of Grove Place. In many respects, the project is personal. Irons was raised in Hollygrove. He says he’s humbled at the chance to give back to the neighborhood that shaped him.

“We wanted to bring the best that could be brought for this city, for this entire block, for this neighborhood because it’s our people,” Irons said.

Some people have raised concerns about the density of the development and what the traffic that may bring to what has long been a neighborhood of single-family homes. As far as Doris is concerned, Grove Place won’t exacerbate the traffic she sees.

“It can’t be worse, because I already see 18-wheelers come down this street,” she said.

The City Planning Commission recently approved the plans for Grove Place. Ultimately, it’ll be up to the full City Council to decide if it moves ahead.