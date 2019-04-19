NEW ORLEANS — After filing an appeal with the school, students at Sophie B. Wright Charter School who participated in a senior prank water gun fight will still be banned from attending graduation.

Non-profit advocates with "Our Voice, Nuestra Voz" obtained a letter sent to a parent who asked for the school to allow her daughter to attend graduation.

"After careful consideration of this matter and based on a review of the entire record, we have decided to deny your request," the letter said. "The child will not be allowed to participate in any additional senior activities."

The letter, which was given to Eyewitness News, adds that the student's diploma will be mailed to her parent's address.

The latest move by Sophie B. Wright leaders comes after two New Orleans City Council members and Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office showed support for the suspended students.

About two dozen students were suspended for five days after being accused of participating in a water-themed prank that included water guns and water balloons. The school said that the prank also included ketchup, toilet paper, mustard and vinegar that left a student and faculty member hurt and a bathroom "compromised."

The school rescinded the recent suspensions that many of the students had already served, but there was no definitive word on whether students would still be barred from senior prom or graduation.

Our Voice, Nuestra Voz advocates say they are not finished battling the school on this issue. They tell Eyewitness News that they are asking lawyers from the Southern Poverty Law Center to step in to see if there is any legal action students and parents can take.

The group is also circulating a petition to reverse the punishment.

