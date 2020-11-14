Aging pipe bursts, creating water pressure problems in New Orleans

The city is well-acquainted with pressure drops that lead to boil-water advisories, but that did not happen with Friday’s pressure loss.

NEW ORLEANS — The year is 1935.

Amelia Earhart becomes the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to New York.

Babe Ruth plays his final game, and the Social Security Act becomes law.

Closer to home, Huey Long is assassinated and the Sewerage & Water Board installs a new pipe at its Carrollton plant.

Now, that pipe -- like all of those events -- is history.

Part of it burst Friday, sending crews to do an emergency repair and water gushing out of the ground, into the curb and down the drain.

It caused lower-than-usual water pressure in parts of New Orleans East and the Lower 9th Ward.

“The water pressure is unusually lower than it typically is,” said Eileen Vucinovich, who operates Vucinovich's Restaurant at Chef Menteur Highway and Michoud Boulevard.

The city is well-acquainted with pressure drops that lead to boil-water advisories, but that did not happen with Friday’s pressure loss.

Water leaves the Carrollton plant at about 70 psi. Pressure naturally decreases the further away from the plant it gets.

An agency spokeswoman said that's why the far eastern reaches of the city felt the effects.

Vucinovich, who lives in Venetian Isles, said they live with low water pressure on a daily basis.

“You get up to take a shower and you got to run around just to get wet,” she said.

The S&WB and City Hall often blame the problems the agency faces on aging equipment and pipes.

They said new water towers, designed to keep pressure up, stopped today's problem from becoming any worse.